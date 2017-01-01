Play with your business data

One click integration with the services you use
Connecting a new service is as simple as typing your credentials (through safe Oauth form) and selecting which datasets you will use. No CSVs, no spreadsheets, no SQL.
Median is data analysis tool for MixPanel, Google Analytics, App Stores and many more.
It’s like a drawing editor, but for your data. Drag charts around, resize them, clone them, merge them. Visual exploration is the best way to understand your business.
Median can do most common tasks you might need, and it’s becoming smarter with every release. Just use its inspector to configure how you want to see your data.
Remember those weather widgets? Well we heard it’s going to be raining dollars this week. Put your favorite charts right on your desktop and always keep track of what’s happening with your business.
Median is free in beta. There is no registration involved. All of your information is stored on your machine, passwords safely in your keychain.More about this release